'Eradicate terrorism, banditry' - JNI charges government as new Islamic calendar begins

News Agency Of Nigeria

The JNI calls on leaders to lead by example and to embrace austere lifestyles to demonstrate solidarity and understanding of the plight of the masses.

Prof. Khalid Aliyu, Secretary-General of JNI (Credit: The Sun Nigeria)
Security remains a crucial concern for Nigerians,’’ its Secretary-General, Prof. Khalid Aliyu, declared in Kaduna in a statement he issued to signpost the beginning of a new Islamic calendar, “Hijra 1445’’.

Aliyu also charged Muslims to be introspective as they marked the New Year.

“Together, we can build a safer and more peaceful nation for everyone,’’ he stated.

The secretary-general also implored Muslims to pray for abundant rainfall to herald bumper harvests.

Let us be mindful of water conservation and proper agricultural practices to sustain our resources for generations to come.

“The New Year begins on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 as declared by His Eminence, Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III.

“As we begin this sacred journey, JNI urges Muslims to observe this auspicious occasion with reflection, prayers, and commitment toward the building of a stronger, more prosperous, and secure nation,’’ Aliyu stated.

The JNI also called on Muslims to pray for divine guidance and wisdom for Nigerian leaders for God to grant them the ability to lead with fairness, compassion, and a sense of responsibility.

“We acknowledge the challenging times the nation is facing and urge the masses to remain steadfast and resolute in their faith and determination.

“Let us view these hardships as a teething phase towards a better future, and by standing united, we shall overcome all obstacles,’’ Aliyu added.

He charged leaders to lead by example and to embrace austere lifestyles to demonstrate solidarity and understanding of the plight of the masses. He also urged leaders to prioritise the welfare of the people by formulating and implementing policies that alleviated national hardships.

“Empowering the vulnerable and addressing pressing issues like unemployment, poverty, and healthcare provision should be at the forefront of leaders’ agendas.

“May God bless Nigeria with economic growth, social harmony, and cultural richness, and may our beloved country continue to progress in all aspects.

“On this occasion of the New Year, JNI wishes all Nigerian Muslims a year filled with blessings, growth, and unity. Let us come together as one and strive towards a better future for our nation,’’ Aliyu stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

