A market survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in markets in Enugu on Saturday, showed that residents are switching from foreign rice to local rice.

At Ogbete Main Market, a 50kg bag of local de-stoned rice goes for between N17,000 and N21,000 depending on their duration.

The non de-stoned rice of 50kg goes for between N16,000 and N16,500 while its 25kg stands at N8,000.

A 4.5 litres painter of de-stoned goes for N2,000 while the non de-stoned local rice remained at N1,700 per painter.

In most major markets, the survey revealed that the price of foreign rice has increased significantly.

A 50kg of foreign rice now sold for between N27,000 and N30,000 while its 25kg goes for N13,000.

A rice dealer at Ogbete market, Mr Chuks Ibe, said that the increase in price of foreign rice was due to the ban placed on importation of foreign rice.

“Before this present government foreign rice was in abundance but usually costly only during festive period.

“Because of the ban and the price increase, many people have started going for local rice,” Ibe said.

Mr Julius Uzoh, a rice seller at New Market, also attributed the increase patronage of local rice to its availability in the state.

According to Uzoh, the Adani Rice in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area had flooded markets in the state and beyond leading to reduction in prices of the product.

Mrs Lara Egbuna, a resident of Achara Layout, said that because of the high cost of foreign rice, she had switched to local rice, saying that the local rice was more affordable and nutritious.