Enugu Police intensify operations to rid Holy Ghost, Railway axis of criminals elements

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, stated this in a statement issued in Enugu and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Ndukwe stated that the command recently intercepted a viral audio recording by a young man, alleging that heinous crimes go on at the Holy Ghost and Railway axis of the Enugu metropolis.

According to him, although the command has yet to identify and properly debrief the alleged victim, it has, however, strengthened operational and investigative activities in the area to rid it of any form of crime and criminality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Kanayo Uzuegbu, has urged the alleged victim to make himself available for the police debriefing,” the statement added.

It further quoted the commissioner to have argued that the debriefing was necessary to authenticate the allegation to make ongoing policing actions in the area more purposeful and productive.

“The CP, however, advised residents against hastening to share and spread such security situations in the media, without first reporting and allowing the Police to diligently act on such information.

“He notes that such acts hamper and make effective policing and crime management difficult and unproductive,” he said.

The statement added that the commissioner urged the residents to remain supportive and promptly report suspected or experienced acts of crime to the nearest police station.

ADVERTISEMENT