ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Enugu NUJ condemns alleged killing at Ogbete Market

News Agency Of Nigeria

NUJ appeals to the relevant authorities to seek more diplomatic ways of solving the problem, to avoid its recurrence.

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) [Credit: Ripples Nigeria)
Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) [Credit: Ripples Nigeria)

Recommended articles

NUJ urges the relevant authorities to seek more diplomatic ways of solving the problem, to avoid its recurrence.

The NUJ stated its position on Friday in a communiqué issued at the end of its Congress on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Enugu. One of the traders protesting against the state government’s alleged forceful sealing of their shops on July 24, was allegedly shot dead by a trigger-happy security agent deployed to ensure order during the protest.

The statement, however, said that the NUJ was supporting the state government’s ban on illegal Monday sit-at-home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The congress calls for an extension of the security network to rural areas to protect dwellers who wish to go about their businesses.

“The congress condemns the spate of insecurity in the state, urging security agencies to stop harassing and extorting from the citizens,” it said.

The communiqué also appealed to the state government to come up with an initiative of palliatives to cushion the effect of removal of oil subsidy.

The statement called for setting up of a Disability Commission, to expedite actions on the enactment of People with Disability (PWD) law, to help regulate issues affecting persons living with disability and curtail the spate of street begging in Enugu State.

NUJ Enugu State Council, while commending the state government’s mass transit conveying workers to work on Mondays, advocates its extension to other days of the week, as part of measures to reduce the harsh effect of the subsidy removal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“NUJ Enugu state council, while commending steps so far taken, urges the state government not to lose focus on its campaign promises, especially provision of potable water in 180 days to every household in Enugu metropolis,” it added.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the Chairman of the council, Mr Sam Udekwe and the Secretary, Mrs Ifeoma Amuta.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ministries where Tinubu’s ministerial nominees could fit in

Ministries where Tinubu’s ministerial nominees could fit in

NCAC hosts diplomatic community ahead of arts expo

NCAC hosts diplomatic community ahead of arts expo

Enugu NUJ condemns alleged killing at Ogbete Market

Enugu NUJ condemns alleged killing at Ogbete Market

Ag EFCC Chairman tasks law enforcement officers on upgrading skills

Ag EFCC Chairman tasks law enforcement officers on upgrading skills

Niger NMA 100% in support of NARD strike as FG fails to abide by agreement

Niger NMA 100% in support of NARD strike as FG fails to abide by agreement

'Africa must leverage on Russia’s goodwill to develop' - Prof. Okoli

'Africa must leverage on Russia’s goodwill to develop' - Prof. Okoli

Senate set to screen ministerial nominees on Monday

Senate set to screen ministerial nominees on Monday

Cross River fire service amendment bill crosses second reading

Cross River fire service amendment bill crosses second reading

'Govt will not tolerate sabotage on Andoni road project' - Fubara

'Govt will not tolerate sabotage on Andoni road project' - Fubara

Pulse Sports

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Federal universities in Nigeria remain tuition-free - Presidency