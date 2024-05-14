ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Enugu teacher welcomes quadruplets after 14 yr wait, appeals for State support

News Agency Of Nigeria

The woman said she got married in 2010 but was unable to take in.

Quadruplets [PM News Nigeria]
Quadruplets [PM News Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Mamah, who hails from Obollo Orie in Udenu Council Area of Enugu State, gave birth to three boys and a girl. She told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that she was currently at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) in Enugu and was unable to defray her delivery bills.

"I got pregnant around October 2023 and after an ultrasound, I was told that I was carrying quadruplets.

“So I registered at UNTH for antenatal and I gave birth on April 23, through caesarian (CS).

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am a secondary school teacher while my husband Christopher, is a driver. I and my babies are being detained by the hospital because the bills have not been paid,” she said.

The 46-year-old woman said she got married in 2010 but was unable to take in. The excited mother added that “on Sunday, a good Samaritan cleared the bill for the babies amounting to ₦600,000.

“I have been discharged but cannot afford my bill of over ₦40,000 because I don’t have the money.

“Aside the bills, we are still owing for the items we bought in the hospital like diapers and baby milk as the children consume a lot of it,” she explained.

While thanking the hospital for assisting her in delivering the babies, Mamah said, “I am appealing to Nigerians to come to my help so that we can go back home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want them also to support me in raising this wonderful gift of God. Please I am calling on Enugu State Government and Nigerians to come to our aid.

“Support me through my account number 3033152627, Sabina Obetta, First Bank with my phone number 08034552609 and my God will bless you,” she appealed.

Her husband, Christopher, called on good-spirited Nigerians for support.

“I am a tipper driver and I cannot take of these babies on my own” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VIDEO: Man arrested at Plateau bank over suspected explosive device

VIDEO: Man arrested at Plateau bank over suspected explosive device

Dramatic scenes as DSS disrupts court proceedings, arrests defendants

Dramatic scenes as DSS disrupts court proceedings, arrests defendants

Kaduna NDLEA seizes 425kg of drugs, arrests 71 suspects in April

Kaduna NDLEA seizes 425kg of drugs, arrests 71 suspects in April

₦19.4bn fraud: EFCC to arraign Hadi Sirika, brother, over another 8-count charge

₦19.4bn fraud: EFCC to arraign Hadi Sirika, brother, over another 8-count charge

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

Kano NCS generates ₦40.8bn revenue in 4 months, records ₦10.6bn in April alone

Kano NCS generates ₦40.8bn revenue in 4 months, records ₦10.6bn in April alone

Enugu teacher welcomes quadruplets after 14 yr wait, appeals for State support

Enugu teacher welcomes quadruplets after 14 yr wait, appeals for State support

Reno Omokri releases cryptic message 24hrs after Peter Obi's visit to Atiku, others

Reno Omokri releases cryptic message 24hrs after Peter Obi's visit to Atiku, others

400 detainees rot in Kano prison with no case files, no records

400 detainees rot in Kano prison with no case files, no records

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Banks will soon start deducting cybersecurity levies on your electronic transactions

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80 [Punch Newspapers]

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, KIM Pankyu and President Bola Tinubu [News Tarmac Nigeria]

Korean Ambassador vows to support Nigeria in fighting insecurity

Anambra PASAN suspends strike for 2 months as Govt addresses demands [The Eastern Updates]

Anambra PASAN suspends strike for 2 months as Govt addresses demands