ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Enugu Govt summons contractors for alleged public utilities destruction in fiber optic, road projects

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state government decried incessant damage of public utilities by some contractors in the state.

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]
Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]

Recommended articles

They are expected to meet government officials at the Office of the Secretary to the State Government at Abuja Building, Government House, Enugu on Monday. The invitation is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia in Enugu.

Onyia said the state government decried incessant damage of public utilities by some contractors in the state. According to him, the government has observed with dismay the indiscriminate destruction of public utilities such as water pipes, electric cables and roads by contractors and contract workers in the course of laying of fibre optic cables.

Others are road construction, mounting of billboards and other activities that required digging or drilling in Enugu State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government is hereby issues a stern warning that such destructions or damages will be treated as gross acts of economic sabotage for which the offenders shall be sanctioned with fines for full restoration of the damaged facilities.

“In addition, the perpetrators will face prosecution,” Onyia said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Adeleke plans to extend life span of Ilesa water financing agreement with ISDB

Gov Adeleke plans to extend life span of Ilesa water financing agreement with ISDB

Court orders INEC to identify officials involved in underaged voter registration within 90 days

Court orders INEC to identify officials involved in underaged voter registration within 90 days

University of Calabar announces over 100% increase in undergraduate tuition fees

University of Calabar announces over 100% increase in undergraduate tuition fees

Peter Obi reacts as Nigeria sends over 1000 delegates to COP28 Summit, Dubai

Peter Obi reacts as Nigeria sends over 1000 delegates to COP28 Summit, Dubai

The Decline of Grass Courts: How changes in court surfaces affect the game

The Decline of Grass Courts: How changes in court surfaces affect the game

Enugu Govt summons contractors for alleged public utilities destruction in fiber optic, road projects

Enugu Govt summons contractors for alleged public utilities destruction in fiber optic, road projects

Julius Berger finally hands over 2nd Niger Bridge to FG, 7 months after inauguration by previous administration

Julius Berger finally hands over 2nd Niger Bridge to FG, 7 months after inauguration by previous administration

Nigeria prioritises action over words at COP28 Climate Change Summit

Nigeria prioritises action over words at COP28 Climate Change Summit

Doctors appeal to Lagos Govt to prioritise workers health, as 15 die within 6 months

Doctors appeal to Lagos Govt to prioritise workers health, as 15 die within 6 months

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (left) and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Punch]

Tinubu’s govt has done what past administrations couldn't do  —  Dapo Abiodun

Kola Karim, Advisory board chairman of British American Tobacco Nigeria [New African Magazine]

British American Tobacco Nigeria (BAT) appoints Karim as advisory board chairman

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) donates ₦150m nuclear equipment to ABU Zaria [ATB Group]

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) donates ₦150m nuclear equipment to ABU Zaria

Nigerian Primary School pupils. [Dataphyte]

Nigeria has 45 million children in primary schools - UBEC