Enugu Govt summons contractors for alleged public utilities destruction in fiber optic, road projects

They are expected to meet government officials at the Office of the Secretary to the State Government at Abuja Building, Government House, Enugu on Monday. The invitation is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia in Enugu.

Onyia said the state government decried incessant damage of public utilities by some contractors in the state. According to him, the government has observed with dismay the indiscriminate destruction of public utilities such as water pipes, electric cables and roads by contractors and contract workers in the course of laying of fibre optic cables.

Others are road construction, mounting of billboards and other activities that required digging or drilling in Enugu State.

“The government is hereby issues a stern warning that such destructions or damages will be treated as gross acts of economic sabotage for which the offenders shall be sanctioned with fines for full restoration of the damaged facilities.