Enugu govt announces ₦26b investment in transport sector

The Commissioner said the investment would lead to the concession and revival of the Enugu State Transport Company (ENTRACO) and create over 10,000 jobs for residents of the state.

Ozor disclosed this while addressing newsmen after the State Executive Council and Enugu State Executive Leadership Retreat, organized for senior government officials on Friday at the Nike Lake Resort, Enugu.

He said with the investment, the Enugu economy is expected to grow by an additional N26 billion through massive investments by investors. who had already indicated interest?

ADVERTISEMENT

Ozor stated that the state was creating diverse opportunities in the economy through intra-state and inter-state Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) -powered buses.

He added that the investments would further attract assembly plants for buses and other vehicles which would enable an efficient and affordable transportation system in the state.

“This monumental transaction by Gov. Peter Mbah will not only bring efficient transportation but will also move Enugu closer to its industrialization goal,” the Commissioner said.