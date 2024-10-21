Enugu Govt announces cholera outbreak

Prof. Emmanuel Obi, the State Commissioner for Health, disclosed in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Peter Mbah on Mainstream Media, Mr Dan Nwomeh on Monday in Enugu.

According to Obi, the Enugu State Ministry of Health wishes to inform the public about the recent nationwide Cholera outbreak, which has also affected the state.

He said cholera was spread by contaminated food or water and causes acute watery diarrhea, (watery stool) adding that if left untreated could lead to death within hours.

“Other symptoms may include vomiting and abdominal cramps”.

The commissioner said in collaboration with its partners, the ministry had initiated all necessary steps to de-escalate the situation following the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

“We, therefore, urge the public to be vigilant and adhere to the preventive measures that include practice of good hand hygiene by washing hands regularly with soap and running water, or alternatively use hand sanitizers.

“Use potable water from reliable sources, intensify safe practices of food handling and preparation hygiene, use gloves, face masks and be careful when caring for sick individuals.

“Report immediately, any sudden case of watery diarrhea to the nearest healthcare facility”.

Obi added that the Enugu State Ministry of Health was committed to informing on and safeguarding the health and well-being of the citizens.

“For further information, please contact:

1. 08037431577 – Director of Public Health and Disease Control,

2. 08033375344 – State Epidemiologist,