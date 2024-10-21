ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Enugu Govt announces cholera outbreak

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner said in collaboration with its partners, the ministry had initiated all necessary steps to de-escalate the situation.

3D illustration of cholera pathogens in dark polluted water
3D illustration of cholera pathogens in dark polluted water

Recommended articles

Prof. Emmanuel Obi, the State Commissioner for Health, disclosed in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Peter Mbah on Mainstream Media, Mr Dan Nwomeh on Monday in Enugu.

According to Obi, the Enugu State Ministry of Health wishes to inform the public about the recent nationwide Cholera outbreak, which has also affected the state.

He said cholera was spread by contaminated food or water and causes acute watery diarrhea, (watery stool) adding that if left untreated could lead to death within hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Other symptoms may include vomiting and abdominal cramps”.

The commissioner said in collaboration with its partners, the ministry had initiated all necessary steps to de-escalate the situation following the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

“We, therefore, urge the public to be vigilant and adhere to the preventive measures that include practice of good hand hygiene by washing hands regularly with soap and running water, or alternatively use hand sanitizers.

“Use potable water from reliable sources, intensify safe practices of food handling and preparation hygiene, use gloves, face masks and be careful when caring for sick individuals.

“Report immediately, any sudden case of watery diarrhea to the nearest healthcare facility”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obi added that the Enugu State Ministry of Health was committed to informing on and safeguarding the health and well-being of the citizens.

“For further information, please contact:

1. 08037431577 – Director of Public Health and Disease Control,

2. 08033375344 – State Epidemiologist,

3.08037817982 – State Disease Surveillance and Notification officer,” he advised.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why we arrested Bobrisky – NIS spokesman

Why we arrested Bobrisky – NIS spokesman

Lagos Assembly Steps In Over Fee Hike at Model Schools

Lagos Assembly Steps In Over Fee Hike at Model Schools

Obasanjo Says Lack of Good Leadership Is a Big Global Problem

Obasanjo Says Lack of Good Leadership Is a Big Global Problem

Principals Who Fail the Competency Test Will Be Fired, Says Katsina Govt

Principals Who Fail the Competency Test Will Be Fired, Says Katsina Govt

Enugu Govt announces cholera outbreak

Enugu Govt announces cholera outbreak

IPOB tells Southeast residents to ignore sit-at-home order by ‘infiltrators’

IPOB tells Southeast residents to ignore sit-at-home order by ‘infiltrators’

9 political parties to participate in Nasarawa LG polls

9 political parties to participate in Nasarawa LG polls

How Oluwo chased me out of his palace like a child – Ooni of Ife

How Oluwo chased me out of his palace like a child – Ooni of Ife

Best Slot Games For Big Wins and Jackpot in 2024

Best Slot Games For Big Wins and Jackpot in 2024

Pulse Sports

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police detain 2 for alleged abduction, killing in Nasarawa. [Daily Trust]

Police detain 2 for alleged abduction, killing in Nasarawa

Former UNILAG VC, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, the new Pro-Chancellor of the Redeemer’s University

RCCG overseer Adeboye appoints ex-UNILAG VC as Redeemer’s University pro-chancellor

GTBank customers express mixed reactions amid system upgrade

GTBank customers frustrated by service disruptions after system upgrade

Edo traders protest to Oba’s palace, demand leader’s removal

Edo market women protest against leader over corruption, demands removal