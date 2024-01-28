Enugu fireman who died battling midnight inferno laid to rest

In his tribute, the Director of Enugu State Fire Service, Okwudiri Ọhaa, said the service had lost a great officer who dedicated his life to serving humanity.

Ohaa thanked the state governor, Peter Mbah for promising to cater for the welfare of the Senior Fire Officer’s family.

“Gov Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has assured of giving the family of Senior Fire Officer, Chigozie Ugwu, maximum support. Ugwu was a dedicated and reliable staff that believed in humanity first,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, lauded Gov. Mbah for his compassionate approach to alleviating the hardships faced by citizens, particularly those who lost their lives in service to the state.

Nwodo, while addressing family members, colleagues and others present at the burial, also expressed his gratitude towards Gov. Mbah for his genuine concern towards the well-being of the late fire officer’s family.

“As the community mourns the passing of a dedicated public servant, the governor’s actions serve as a testament to his leadership style, prioritizing empathy and support for the citizens of Enugu State,” he said.

Responding, the elder brother of the deceased, Emeka Ugwu thanked the state government and the fire service for giving his brother a befitting burial.