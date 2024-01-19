ADVERTISEMENT
Enugu Fire Service averts fire disaster in petrol station, neighbourhood

News Agency Of Nigeria

The rapid intervention played a crucial role in preventing the escalation of the fire and minimising potential damages to the surrounding areas.

It was gathered that gallant fire fighters responded swiftly to the inferno, which occurred at about 4:40 pm on Thursday, January 18, at Hanscharis Petrol Station, and stopped what would have been a major catastrophe in the area along the Enugu-Abakaliki Federal Road.

According to an eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity on Friday, the fire, originating from a fuel tank containing 13,000 liters of premium motor spirit (PMS), also posed a significant threat to the Enugu-Abakaliki Federal Road by Emene Junction.

He noted that the Enugu State Fire Service, comprising dedicated personnel from Government House and Ogui Road Fire Stations, showcased their efficiency by deploying three fire trucks with registration numbers ENSFS 001, ENSFS 007 and ENSFS 010.

Reacting, Titus Madu, a resident of the area, commended the Enugu State Fire Service for its quick response, adding, “I called the Enugu State Fire Service, and they arrived within 10 minutes with their trucks fully loaded.

“This rapid intervention played a crucial role in preventing the escalation of the fire and minimising potential damages to the surrounding areas, especially our homes in this Thinkers Corner,” Madu said.

Another resident, Chief Johnson Obikwelu, expressed surprise over the timely intervention of the fire service men, especially with their equipment, as they had almost lost hope of getting a timely intervention. Obikwelu called on the state government to continue its support towards the state fire service, as “they are one of the few functional government-owned establishments in the state”.

Speaking to newsmen, the Director of Enugu State Fire Service, Engr Okwudiri Ohaa, expressed gratitude for being able to avert what could have been a worrisome situation. Ohaa acknowledged the vital support of Gov. Peter Mbah, emphasising that their timely response was made possible due to the backing and hug support from the state government.

“We received the report around 4:43 pm and were on the scene by 4:53 pm,” he added.

The director further highlighted the commitment of the fire service personnel in ensuring that the fire did not spread to adjacent properties, thereby preventing further damage to the entire neighbourhood of Thinkers’ Corner.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the timely and successful containment of the fire at Hanscharis Petrol Station serves as a testament to the preparedness and efficiency of the Enugu State Fire Service.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enugu Fire Service averts fire disaster in petrol station, neighbourhood

