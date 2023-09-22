ADVERTISEMENT
Enugu Catholic Diocese announces release of abducted priest

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Enugu Catholic Diocese said the priest has been reunited with the Church.

The diocese disclosed this in a statement issued by the Chancellor/Secretary of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Wilfred Agubuchie, in Enugu and made available to newsmen on Friday.

“We are glad to inform you that our brother and priest, Fr. Marcellinus Okide, has been released from the den of the kidnappers.

“He was set free at about 8 pm on Thursday, September 21.

“The Catholic Diocese of Enugu is grateful to the Almighty God for His protection over Fr. Okide, and thanks you for your prayers and masses throughout this difficult period.

“May Our Lady, Help of Christians, intercede for us and our country, Nigeria,” the statement added.

It further stated that the priest had reunited with the Church.

