'Enough is enough' - First Lady urges death penalty for kidnappers captured

The first lady said this on Friday during a meeting with the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Presidential Villa.

She bemoaned the pace at which kidnappers are reaping from Nigerians and killing them, citing the current situation where not less than 200 persons were kidnapped in Kaduna and other victims from Borno state.

She described the kidnappers as cowards for majorly abducting women and children. She also described kidnappers as animals, saying they should be dealt with appropriately.

“Enough is enough and I call on state governments and other authorities to serve kidnappers with capital punishments once identified.

“Why are they abducting women and children? They are just killing our future. We all know that when parents are old, we rely on our children, we see them as our successful investments, especially when they are successful.

“Why will you now take them from their schools. I think enough is enough. As a former law maker, I believe that any one of them captured deserves a capital punishment.

“I believe most mothers will support me on this because ‘we carry our children for nine months in the womb’, and we cannot watch what we love to wither away.”

She further celebrated the International Women’s Day with Nigerian women for their zealousness, resilience and doggedness.

Mrs Tinubu told the women that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu places a strong emphasis on creating opportunities for women to thrive economically, socially and politically.

“On my part, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) was established to focus on championing women’s causes and implementing various programmes and initiatives nationwide under our motto, ‘towards a better life for families’.

"Accelerating progress in any endeavour requires that women have to be more involved. That is why I see investment in women, not as charity, but as a crucial strategy to build the future of our dear nation, Nigeria.

“We should empower women with education, resources and opportunities to unlock their full potential, such as, supporting women’s businesses, investing in women’s health, agricultural programmes for women, and creating pathways for women in science and technology will help in dismantling economic and social barriers that women face.

“Therefore, my charge to you all is to be each other’s keeper; let us all come together, bond and love one another. Each of you should commit to pull a sister up, one at a time. You will all be amazed at what we can achieve collectively.’’

Earlier, the group, led by its National Women’s Leader, Dr Mary Alile, her Deputy, Hajia Zainab Ibrahim, and members of the Executive, thanked the first lady for her impacts on Nigerians. The group also requested Mrs Tinubu to help them press for more inclusion in the activities of the current government which they voted in.

“We highlight the remarkable achievement of the RHI spearheaded by our first lady across the country; the RHI has brought about transformative change through various programmes and has left indelible impacts on our people.

“We want to tell your Excellency on behalf of all the progressive women of our party that we want to be carried along in the scheme of things. We plead your indulgence to recognise the contribution that women make to our party.