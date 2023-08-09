Eno Umo gives committee 2 weeks to distribute FG palliatives

In an effort to ensure equitable distribution of palliatives, Governor Eno inaugurated an 18-member committee tasked with overseeing the allocation of these essential resources.

The inauguration ceremony, held in Uyo on Wednesday, August 08, 2023, was marked by the governor's call for a fair and just allocation of the materials to all segments of the population, particularly focusing on the vulnerable members of society.

Pastor Eno also revealed that the state had received 3,000 bags of rice from the federal government, forming the foundation of the palliative distribution initiative.

The governor charged the committee with not only overseeing the allocation process but also evaluating the current state of affairs and recommending additional measures that could be taken to bolster the effectiveness of the federal government's efforts.

Stressing the importance of adapting to economic realities and the state's financial capacity, Governor Eno mandated that the distribution be completed within a two-week timeframe.

Governor Eno affirmed his commitment to alleviate the hardships resulting from the fuel subsidy removal, while acknowledging the limitations within which the state government must operate.

"I am going to make sure I do whatever it takes to ensure that we cushion the effects of all of these but it has to be within the capacity of the State Government," he stated, reflecting on the delicate balance between support and fiscal responsibility.

Following the inauguration, Comrade Sunny James, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), expressed his appreciation for the Governor's swift action in forming the committee, fulfilling a promise made within an impressive ten-day timeline.

