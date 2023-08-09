ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Eno Umo gives committee 2 weeks to distribute FG palliatives

Ima Elijah

Governor Eno mandated that the distribution be completed within a two-week timeframe.

Eno Umo [Vanguard]
Eno Umo [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

In an effort to ensure equitable distribution of palliatives, Governor Eno inaugurated an 18-member committee tasked with overseeing the allocation of these essential resources.

The inauguration ceremony, held in Uyo on Wednesday, August 08, 2023, was marked by the governor's call for a fair and just allocation of the materials to all segments of the population, particularly focusing on the vulnerable members of society.

Pastor Eno also revealed that the state had received 3,000 bags of rice from the federal government, forming the foundation of the palliative distribution initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor charged the committee with not only overseeing the allocation process but also evaluating the current state of affairs and recommending additional measures that could be taken to bolster the effectiveness of the federal government's efforts.

Stressing the importance of adapting to economic realities and the state's financial capacity, Governor Eno mandated that the distribution be completed within a two-week timeframe.

Governor Eno affirmed his commitment to alleviate the hardships resulting from the fuel subsidy removal, while acknowledging the limitations within which the state government must operate.

"I am going to make sure I do whatever it takes to ensure that we cushion the effects of all of these but it has to be within the capacity of the State Government," he stated, reflecting on the delicate balance between support and fiscal responsibility.

Following the inauguration, Comrade Sunny James, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), expressed his appreciation for the Governor's swift action in forming the committee, fulfilling a promise made within an impressive ten-day timeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comrade James assured the public of organised labor's support in ensuring that the palliatives reach those who need them the most in the state.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest 3 suspects over lynching of constable in Bauchi State

Police arrest 3 suspects over lynching of constable in Bauchi State

Abuja hotel owners task Tinubu on stand-alone ministry of tourism

Abuja hotel owners task Tinubu on stand-alone ministry of tourism

Sanusi meets Niger Coup leaders ahead of ECOWAS leaders meeting

Sanusi meets Niger Coup leaders ahead of ECOWAS leaders meeting

Tinubu meets Wike, El-Rufai at Aso Villa

Tinubu meets Wike, El-Rufai at Aso Villa

Eno Umo gives committee 2 weeks to distribute FG palliatives

Eno Umo gives committee 2 weeks to distribute FG palliatives

Emefiele seeks court intervention against FG

Emefiele seeks court intervention against FG

35 MDAs fail to appear before Reps investigating alleged job racketeering

35 MDAs fail to appear before Reps investigating alleged job racketeering

Catholic Priest places 300 elderly on ₦5,000 monthly salary in Anambra

Catholic Priest places 300 elderly on ₦5,000 monthly salary in Anambra

Economy roundtable opens at UNILAG to promote sustainable waste management

Economy roundtable opens at UNILAG to promote sustainable waste management

Pulse Sports

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria