Former United States presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, has made a public appeal to Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army to end the killing of peaceful protesters.

Her public appeal came in light of #EndSARS protesters who were attacked by security operatives during a violent crackdown in Lagos on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

As part of nationwide demonstrations over the past two weeks, hundreds of protesters have shut down the Lekki-Epe toll gate for over one week demanding comprehensive police reform.

State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, imposed a 24-hour curfew on Tuesday afternoon after an uptick of violence from thugs who tried to hijack the peaceful protests.

Scores of protesters refused to leave the toll gate despite the curfew which was originally set to commence at 4 pm, but was later extended to 9 pm.

Eyewitnesses at the toll gate who livestreamed reported that soldiers drafted to the scene shot live rounds at protesters who staged a peaceful sit-in demonstration.

One of the protesters on the scene reported that he had seen the corpses of seven people in the chaos that ensued on Tuesday night.

Many Nigerians have faulted President Buhari, Governor Sanwo-Olu, and the Armys leadership for the killing of the protesters.

"I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment," Clinton tweeted on Tuesday.

Over a dozen peaceful protesters have also been killed by police officers and thugs over the past two weeks of demonstrations.