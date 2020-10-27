The federal government, through the National Economic Council (NEC), has set up a committee to engage the youths, representatives of civil society organisations, religious and traditional leaders, in the wake of the #EndSARS protests which dwelt on police reforms.

The committee will focus on issues like employment, social safety net programs and national unity, among other key issues of concern.

Members of the committee are governors representing the six geopolitical zones.

NEC deliberated for more than four hours during what was an emergency meeting.

Afterwards, it was resolved that the deeper issues behind the #EndSARS protests should be addressed by federal and state governments.

The committee would be chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who presided over the meeting.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo chairs the NEC meeting on #EndSARS on Monday, October 26, 2020 (Tolani Alli)

State governors, the FCT Minister, Central Bank Governor, Inspector General of Police, representatives from the military, the Directorate of State Security, and the National Human Rights Commission, attended this meeting.

Members of the committee are:

Governor of Sokoto State

Governor of Borno State

Governor of Niger State

Governor of Ondo State

Governor of Ebonyi State

Governor of Delta State

The committee, which commences work immediately, will develop a comprehensive framework under the auspices of the council that would coordinate joint actions and steps to be taken by both federal and state governments.

The committee is also tasked with examining the fundamental issues underlining the protests and arriving at effective solutions, including how to enhance Nigeria’s national security.

NEC pledged its support for "President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to a complete overhaul of the nation’s security services.

"NEC also commended the Nigerian police and security agencies for their handling of the disturbances in some states of the federation; while also noting its unequivocal belief that most members of the Nigerian security personnel are law abiding and are capable of restoring law and order in the country," a statement from the vice president's office reads.

The #EndSARS protests in Nigeria were crushed by soldiers who shot into a crowd of peaceful protesters on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

More than 60 people have been reported killed across the country whilst the two-week demonstrations lasted.