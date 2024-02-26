Lagos residents protest against hardship ahead of planned NLC mass protest
This protest precedes the planned mass protest scheduled for February 27 and 28.
Recommended articles
Carrying placards bearing various grievances, the #EndHungerProtest protesters gathered at the Ojuelegba Under Bridge area of the state to express their discontent.
This protest precedes the planned mass protest scheduled for February 27 and 28 by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).
Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC, has raised alarm over alleged government plans to incite violence against NLC members ahead of the planned nationwide strike scheduled for Tuesday, February 27.
ADVERTISEMENT
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
8 Zamfara lawmakers suspended for breaking into Assembly office, conducting illegal sitting
See yourselves as God’s representative on earth - CJN tells new justices
67% of candidates pass NECO's 2023 SSCE - here's how to check your result
If Govt fails to pay 40% peculiar allowance, we'll go on indefinite strike - Ogun JUSUN
Lagos residents protest against hardship ahead of planned NLC mass protest
Good sex is very key to a successful marriage - US President Joe Biden
Nigerian Students report Dangote to Tinubu citing diversion of CTIN funds
Widow of murdered Haitian President charged in connection with his killing
Wike says nothing will stop him from turning Abuja into a smart city
Pulse Sports
Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria
‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw
Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed
No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool
Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record
‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen
ADVERTISEMENT