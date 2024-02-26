ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos residents protest against hardship ahead of planned NLC mass protest

Ima Elijah

This protest precedes the planned mass protest scheduled for February 27 and 28.

Protest at Ojuelegba Underbridge [DP]
Carrying placards bearing various grievances, the #EndHungerProtest protesters gathered at the Ojuelegba Under Bridge area of the state to express their discontent.

This protest precedes the planned mass protest scheduled for February 27 and 28 by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC, has raised alarm over alleged government plans to incite violence against NLC members ahead of the planned nationwide strike scheduled for Tuesday, February 27.

Lagos residents protest against hardship ahead of planned NLC mass protest

