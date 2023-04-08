End ethnic profiling to keep Nigeria safe – Experts

The experts spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Adeniyi Daniel, proprietor of Premier Secure Ltd, a graduate of the Institute of Security Studies, Abuja, said that ethnic profiling promote hatred which if not dealt with, could destroy the future of the nation.

“We must end every forms of ethnic profiling, if not, may jeopardise our democracy,” he said.

According to him, all tribes or regions have criminals in abundance.

“Some people attribute banditry, terrorism, kidnapping to some particular regions while some regions are profiled as internet fraudsters, drug pushers, ritualists among others.

“We should not profile any ethnic group on account of a particular crime as other people from other regions are also being arrested and jailed for such crimes.

“People who committed crime should be judged individually rather than collectively,” he said.

Daniel appealed to political leaders, their aides and supporters to shun any divisive language or action that can destabilise the country.

He encouraged Nigerians to embrace love, peace and tolerate one another at all time.

He urged the security agencies and police to be alert to their responsibilities and do them diligently.

Similarly, Abiodun Owoade, a Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) trained expert, urged Nigerians to shun every form of ethnic profiling as that can set the nation on fire.

“Desist from engaging in ethnic profiling so as not to fuel the already tense atmosphere in the society.

“If Nigeria catches fire, we will all suffer the consequences,” Owoade said.

He said that the media also have a role to play by detesting from ethnic profiling of criminals. They should use their platforms to pursue peaceful coexistence.

“Crimes should be attributed to the perpetrators not the tribe, region or religion they belong to.

“Media practitioners must shun misleading information, fake news and hate speech and commit themselves to the unity of the country.

“They should not allow themselves to be used by politicians who wouldn’t mind to tear us apart for their political gains,” he said.