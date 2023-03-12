Emulate late Afegbua, Ohanaeze Ndigbo chieftain urges female legislators
Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, National Vice-President of Ohanaeze-Ndigbo, the Apex Igbo cultural group, has urged female legislators, especially federal lawmakers, to emulate the late Sen. Franca Afegbua’s legislative skills.
He described Afegbua’s death on March 12 as a rude shock and great loss, especially to female legislators who could have learnt from her expertise as the first female senator in Nigeria.
The Ohanaeze-Ndigbo vice-president noted that the deceased was a combination of beauty and brain during her service to Nigeria as a senator.
He described the late Afegbua as his personal friend, adding that she would be sorely missed and remembered for her great personality.
Okeke-Ogene recalled that the deceased represented Bendel North Senatorial District in 1983 on the platform of National Party of Nigeria (NPN).
