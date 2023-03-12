ADVERTISEMENT
Emulate late Afegbua, Ohanaeze Ndigbo chieftain urges female legislators

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, National Vice-President of Ohanaeze-Ndigbo, the Apex Igbo cultural group, has urged female legislators, especially federal lawmakers, to emulate the late Sen. Franca Afegbua’s legislative skills.

Senator Franca Afegbua.

He described Afegbua’s death on March 12 as a rude shock and great loss, especially to female legislators who could have learnt from her expertise as the first female senator in Nigeria.

The Ohanaeze-Ndigbo vice-president noted that the deceased was a combination of beauty and brain during her service to Nigeria as a senator.

He described the late Afegbua as his personal friend, adding that she would be sorely missed and remembered for her great personality.

Okeke-Ogene recalled that the deceased represented Bendel North Senatorial District in 1983 on the platform of National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

News Agency Of Nigeria

