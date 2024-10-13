Emotion, tears at former minister’s late son’s requiem mass

The event, which was held on Saturday night in Abuja, was a requiem mass and night of tributes organised as part of the funeral of the deceased, who died on Oct.6.

Leading the tributes, Olufolake Abdulrazaq, wife of Kwara Governor and Chairperson, Nigerian Governors Wives’ Forum, described the deceased as a loving and purposeful gentleman when he was alive.

According to Abdulrazaq, the late Richard touched many lives, hence it behoves those he left behind to keep his memory alive.

She said that doing so would ensure that they were able to cope with the vacuum which his painful death had created.

“He was a good son, a good father, a good friend, a good family member, but now he has left the race.

“It is up to us to keep his memory alive and make sure that the family does not feel his absence.

“We will fill the void and continue to stand by this family,” she said.

Also speaking, Hajiya Titi Abubakar, the wife of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, said that the deceased had left a good legacy for everyone to emulate.

“God has a reason for taking him, there is a time to be born and a time to die.

“That is the time God has apportioned for him to leave this world,” she said.

Prof. Mary Lar, widow of Chief Solomon Lar, the first civilian Governor of Plateau, urged the youths to live exemplary lives worthy of emulation by the next generation, like the deceased.

“He lived for just 41 years but had achieved what would have taken him more than 100 years to achieve,” Lar said.

Prof. John Opara, Founder/Chief Executive Officer of CSS Group of Companies, also expressed similar emotions about the deceased.

“He has run and finished his own race. It is not how long we live but how well we live,” he said.

The event also featured the unveiling of a foundation in memory of the deceased.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Tallen, who hailed from Shendam in Plateau, was born on October 12, 1982.