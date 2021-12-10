RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Emirates Airline suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely

The airline says the suspension of its flights between Nigeria and Dubai will take effect from Monday, December 13, 2021.

The Emirates Airline has suspended all its flights to Nigeria indefinitely.

The Dubai-based airline suspended its operations in Nigeria following the Federal Government’s restriction of its flights.

The FG had on Thursday, December 9, 2021, withdrew its approval for Emirates Airlines winter schedule and also reduced the carrier’s daily flights to Abuja to just once a week.

This according to the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu followed the refusal of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to grant the three frequencies requested by Air Peace.

Air Peace is the only Nigerian carrier operating to Dubai via Sharjah.

But in what appears like a fight-back, the airline in an update on its website announced the suspension of its flights between Nigeria and Dubai.

Th airline said the suspension will take effect from Monday, December 13, 2021.

The update reads in part, “With the recently imposed directive limiting Emirates to operate one flight per week to Nigeria via Abuja, Emirates will be suspending its flights between Nigeria and Dubai from 13 December 2021, until the UAE and Nigerian authorities work on a solution to the ongoing issue.

“The last flights to operate on 12 December 2021 are EK 783/784 to/from Lagos and EK 785/786 to/from Abuja

“Customers holding tickets with the final destinations Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted at the point of origin.

“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.

“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused.

The airline stressed its commitment to operating in Nigeria, saying it stands ready to reinstate services once restrictions are lifted by the Nigerian authorities.

