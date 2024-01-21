ADVERTISEMENT
Emirate distributes grains worth ₦41m to 6,300 persons in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The District Head of Dandi, Alhaji Mannir Ibrahim, presented gifts to village and ward heads who excelled in the collection of Zakat in their domains.

Zakat is the third pillar of Islam.

It is the annual payment of 2 per cent tax by adherents who have saved at least one million of the currency in use in their countries to the less privileged as a form of alms-giving.

It is permissible to use such monies to empower beneficiaries by equipping them with tools for their trade or to provide raw foods.

The Kazaure Emirate spokesman, Malam Gambo Garba, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Sunday that the grains, worth N40.7 million, were distributed in Dandi and Rorau district councils on Saturday.

He quoted the Emir of Kazaure, Alhaj Najib Hussaini, as saying at the event that parents must ensure proper upbringing and education of their children to facilitate a bright future for them.

He also told NAN that the Chairman of the Zakat Collection and Distribution Committee, Alhaji Bala Muhammad reaffirmed the commitment of the emirate council to being fair and just in the distribution of Zakat.

He told NAN also that the District Head of Dandi, Alhaji Mannir Ibrahim, presented gifts to village and ward heads who excelled in the collection of Zakat in their domains.

