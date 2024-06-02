ADVERTISEMENT
Kano emirship tussle a distraction from Gov Yusuf's poor performance - Arewa

Segun Adeyemi

The group urged the Governor to change his approach and focus on providing good governance to the people of Kano instead of using distractions to cover up his failures.

Abba Kabir Yusuf [Facebook]
Governor Yusuf caused controversy by signing the Kano State Emirate Council Repeal Bill into law, which abolished the state's five emirates and reinstated former Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

In a statement signed by its Coordinator, Comrade Momoh Idoko, the Arewa Truth and Justice Initiative claimed the contentious law was a tactic by the Governor to distract the people of Kano from his inadequacies in office.

"We are not surprised at his woeful performance in Kano State, however, his decision to use the purported removal of Emir Ado Bayero to divert attention from his failure in office is a new low," he said.

Comrade Idoko accused Governor Yusuf of attempting to deceive the people of Kano with this move.

"Available data and reports have shown that Kano State is currently one of the worst governed states in Nigeria. A recent assessment of the performances of all the governors sworn in on May 29, 2023, showed that Governor Yusuf of Kano State is rated very poor. The report stated that there's nothing on the ground to show that he is doing anything to alleviate the challenges that the people of the state are going through; educationally, developmentally, economically, security and otherwise."

He praised the people for not falling for the propaganda and for rejecting the alleged removal of Emir Ado Bayero.

"Kano people deserve better, and the Governor must sit up and focus on carrying out his duties rather than embarking on meaningless vendetta and relying on shenanigans to cover his failures."

Segun Adeyemi

