Emir seeks British Govt support to enhance museum

News Agency Of Nigeria

Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Hamim Nuhu-Muhammad

Nuhu-Muhammad made the appeal in Dutse on Thursday, August 10, 2023 when he received the new British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Richard Montgomery, who paid him a courtesy visit. He also called on the British government to establish a branch of the British Council in the state, as it has done in many Nigerian states.

We have two requests, the first one is that we have a small museum here which my father wanted to make known worldwide, but couldn’t do so before he died.

“We hereby hope that through your office, we can get a special grant from your government for the museum to come to reality.

The second request, according to the emir, is the call for the establishment of a British Council in the state, to enhance learning among students and youths.

“If we can’t get a full British Council, let there be a British window in our university where our students and younger ones will have access to British education,” he pleaded.

Responding, Montgomery, who noted that Nigeria had preserved its heritage and history, commended the efforts of the late Emir, Dr Nuhu Muhammad, in preserving the history of the emirate council in the museum.

“I’ll think on how best we can help; I think it’s really important that Nigeria preserves its heritage and history.

“I’ll take your requests back home and we will see what we can do to help,” Montgomery assured the emir.

Earlier, the British High Commissioner told the emir that he was at the palace to pay respect to him as part of his familiarisation visit to the state. He also used the opportunity to discuss areas of collaboration with the Jigawa government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

