Emir Sanusi appoints new ward head of Kofar Mazugal

News Agency Of Nigeria

Emir Sanusi II was reinstalled as the 15th Emir of Kano on May 23.

Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Twitter:@Adam_L_Sanusi]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Emir Sunusi called on the new ward head to ensure peaceful coexistence among the subjects of the area and contribute his quota towards the development of the state as a whole.

District heads and personalities such as delegations from religious and market bodies paid homage to Sanusi at the Palace.

The delegations included the Ansarulddeen Tijaniyya sect and Traders from the Kano popular textile market (Kantin Kwari) as well as the commodities market (Singer market), among others.

Emir Sanusi II was reinstalled as the 15th Emir of Kano on May 23 after the Kano State House of Assembly and Governor Abba Yusuf repealed and assented the Kano State Emirates Councils (Repeal) Bill 2024 into law.

