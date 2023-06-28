Emir of Keffi urges support, prayers for Tinubu’s administration

He made the call on while speaking to newsmen on Wednesday in Keffi Local Government Area on the occasion of the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The royal father appreciated Almighty Allah for giving the Muslim faithfuls and other Nigerians the strength, opportunity and good health to witness the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

He admonished his subjects and Nigerian in general to continue to be law abiding, selfless and sacrificial like Prophet Ibrahim.

He urged the people to also use the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to pray for peace, progress and development of Nigeria.

“I will like Nigerians to continue to support the current government so that the government can bring development to us. You can see that those in the government that just came in are trying to put things in order.

“May God help them to make sure things are in the right positions so that this country will move forward,” he said.