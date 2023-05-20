The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Emir of Kano wants Tinubu to create Ministry of Religious Affairs

News Agency Of Nigeria

He described Kano as bastion of peace, harmony and peaceful coexistence where followers of various religions have no axe to grind.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Emir Ado-Bayero of Kano
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Emir Ado-Bayero of Kano

Recommended articles

Bayero made the call on Friday in Kano at the inauguration of the Interfaith Facilitators’ Guide organised by the ActionAid Nigeria.

Represented by Babba Dan-Agundi, District Head of Nasarawa, the emir said the ministry would be charged with the responsibilities of promoting religious tolerance and understanding among Nigerians.

He described Kano as bastion of peace, harmony and peaceful coexistence where followers of various religions have no axe to grind.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Peace is indispensable aspect of creatures on the planet, and there is compelling need for it to be safeguarded,” he said.

The royal father described the interfaith dialogue as timely towards promoting peaceful coexistence, adding that Kano had been occupying a prominent position in accommodating people of diverse faiths.

Earlier, the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi said there was the need for Nigerians to uphold the virtues of interfaith dialogue towards promoting peaceful coexistence in the country.

“We must be seen to leave in peace with one another irrespective of tribe, religion and political differences for our collective political growth,” she said.

According to her, the facilitators’ guide will pave way for the concept of interfaith dialogue to be fully comprehended, .

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Dr Muhammad Mustapha-Yahaya, Executive Director, Dispute Resolution and Development Initiative, said the interfaith facilitators’ guide would help address violent extremism in the state and country at large.

He said, “violent extremism is on the increase in different parts of the globe, hence measures need to be taken in ensuring that the menace do not escalate in Kano State and other parts of the country.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Okowa inaugurates Ecumenical Centre, says Delta Christian state

Gov Okowa inaugurates Ecumenical Centre, says Delta Christian state

Kano govt receives case diary of Doguwa’s alleged murder case

Kano govt receives case diary of Doguwa’s alleged murder case

Lagos gets new Federal Controller of Works

Lagos gets new Federal Controller of Works

Claretian university admits 152 students, holds 2nd matriculation

Claretian university admits 152 students, holds 2nd matriculation

Alpha & Jam launches Maslow, Africa’s first 3D digital billboard

Alpha & Jam launches Maslow, Africa’s first 3D digital billboard

Emir of Kano wants Tinubu to create Ministry of Religious Affairs

Emir of Kano wants Tinubu to create Ministry of Religious Affairs

UN seeks $400m to prevent hunger, malnutrition in north-east Nigeria

UN seeks $400m to prevent hunger, malnutrition in north-east Nigeria

Abia Governor-elect Otti not sacked by Court – Aide

Abia Governor-elect Otti not sacked by Court – Aide

1bn people from Nigeria, 42 countries face cholera risk – UN agencies

1bn people from Nigeria, 42 countries face cholera risk – UN agencies

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse