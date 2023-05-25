Emir of Ilorin hails Gov AbdulRazaq’s emergence as NGF Chairman

This is contained in a goodwill message issued by the Emir’s Spokesman, Malam Abdulazeez Arowona, and made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Thursday.

Sulu-Gambari, who is also the Chairman of Kwara Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba thanked the entire members of the NGF for trusting and having confidence in the governor of Kwara.

He assured that AbdulRazaq would live and lead beyond their expectations.

“On behalf of the entire members of the Kwara Traditional Rulers’ Council, we thank the Governor for ensuring that the state remain strategic to the economic and democratic growth of the nation.

“While wishing him laudable accomplishments in his new tasks, we have confidence that the new leadership of the NGF will pilot and support the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Especially in the actualisation of the president-elect’s renewed hope agenda for the people of Nigeria,” he said.

The emir prayed Almighty God to grant the governor, his colleagues and the entire leadership of the NGF sound health and wisdom in the course of serving the nation and humanity in general.