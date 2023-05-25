The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Emir of Ilorin hails Gov AbdulRazaq’s emergence as NGF Chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

He assured that AbdulRazaq would live and lead beyond their expectations.

Abdulrahman abdulrazaq
Abdulrahman abdulrazaq

Recommended articles

This is contained in a goodwill message issued by the Emir’s Spokesman, Malam Abdulazeez Arowona, and made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Thursday.

Sulu-Gambari, who is also the Chairman of Kwara Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba thanked the entire members of the NGF for trusting and having confidence in the governor of Kwara.

He assured that AbdulRazaq would live and lead beyond their expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On behalf of the entire members of the Kwara Traditional Rulers’ Council, we thank the Governor for ensuring that the state remain strategic to the economic and democratic growth of the nation.

“While wishing him laudable accomplishments in his new tasks, we have confidence that the new leadership of the NGF will pilot and support the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Especially in the actualisation of the president-elect’s renewed hope agenda for the people of Nigeria,” he said.

The emir prayed Almighty God to grant the governor, his colleagues and the entire leadership of the NGF sound health and wisdom in the course of serving the nation and humanity in general.

Sulu-Gambari, however, sought the support of the remaining 35 state governors to rally round their new chairman in order to achieve the desired unity, peace and prosperity among Nigerian citizens.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fashola says Akure/Ado Ekiti road project will gulp over ₦90bn

Fashola says Akure/Ado Ekiti road project will gulp over ₦90bn

Emir of Ilorin hails Gov AbdulRazaq’s emergence as NGF Chairman

Emir of Ilorin hails Gov AbdulRazaq’s emergence as NGF Chairman

NSCDC boss vows to discipline unruly officers

NSCDC boss vows to discipline unruly officers

Ohaneze congratulates Edwin Clark at 96

Ohaneze congratulates Edwin Clark at 96

FG begins school feeding programme in 599 primary schools in Bayelsa

FG begins school feeding programme in 599 primary schools in Bayelsa

GCON award humbling experience – Shettima

GCON award humbling experience – Shettima

Stop stealing public funds, invest in people - Kwankwaso tells politicians

Stop stealing public funds, invest in people - Kwankwaso tells politicians

EFCC boss describes Buhari’s anti-corruption drive as excellent

EFCC boss describes Buhari’s anti-corruption drive as excellent

‘I’ve run a good race, finished my course’ , Buhari declares

‘I’ve run a good race, finished my course’ , Buhari declares

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

President Joe Biden.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Biden releases list of presidential delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration