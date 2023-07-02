Emir of Ilorin appreciates Kwara people's support during Sallah, Durbar

The Emir similarly thanked all the security agencies for the display of professionalism throughout the festive period, especially during the Durbar.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Emir’s Spokesman, Malam Abdulazeez Arowona, in Ilorin on Saturday.

Gambari also noted the peaceful and cheerful turnout of residents of Ilorin at the Eid praying ground.

“I thank Almighty Allah that the three events; worship at Ilorin Central Eid praying ground, annual grand durbar as well as Sallah homage (Bareke) on the Kwara Governor at the Government House went peacefully and hitch-free without any rancour.

“I thank the government and good people of the state under the leadership of His Excellency, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for their commitments and dedications to all the events,” he said.

Besides, Gambari noted that only peaceful coexistence could bring about the desired growth and development in the state, adding that community can not progress when crises and rancour dominate the atmosphere.

“I specially commend our security agents, paramilitary agencies, Ilorin Emirate Durbar Committee under the leadership of the Danmasani of Ilorin, Engr. Sulyman Yahaya Alapasanpa.

“As well as tourists, groups and associations, and most importantly the entire indigenes of Ilorin emirate and Kwara at large for their commitments and resilience throughout the events.

“May Almighty Allah continue to protect us in order to witness more of such memorable events on earth.”