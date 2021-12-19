Emir of Daura describes Osinbajo as a trustworthy, patient man

The Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Farouk Umar, who performed the installation, showered praises on Osinbajo.

Speaking of the vice president, the Emir of Daura said: "We extend our appreciation to his excellency, the representative of the president. He-the VP- is a noble man who keeps his promises and a trust worthy person who has so much patience and knows what to do at any given time."

He added that the vice president who "is sitting next to me is a very good man. He is my favorite person but I always forget how to pronounce his name properly. He is a very nice person.”

After the president's son was turbaned, the Emir explained that his installation is "as a gesture of goodwill to President Muhammadu Buhari. The emirate has decided to give his excellency Muhammadu Buhari a token of appreciation from his hometown.

"Though we know that because of his age he cannot come home and take up a traditional title, therefore we asked him to give us his son so that we can install him as a District Head in a portion that we all agreed to demarcate to give him as a district head and ruler.

"Bear me witness my fellow rulers. It is that we don’t give titles to anyone because of fear or anything, we give tittle to someone who will help the emir and help him cater for the ordinary people in his heart.”