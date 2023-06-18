ADVERTISEMENT
Emefiele's sympathisers trying to infiltrate us, DSS cries out

Nurudeen Shotayo

The DSS warned those behind the attempted infiltration to desist as they risk getting apprehended.

Godwin Emefiele, CBN Gov. [NAN]

Emefiele is currently in the DSS custody to answer questions concerning an ongoing investigation into his stewardship of the apex bank.

The embattled CBN governor was picked up by the Service hours after President Bola Tinubu suspended him from office on Friday, June 9, 2023. The government said Emefiele was suspended because of an ongoing investigation as well as a planned reform of the financial sector.

Meanwhile, his arrest and continued detention by the DSS have been generating criticisms from certain quarters with some sympathisers alleging that he is being witch-hunted by the Tinubu government.

Probe INEC not CBN, Labour Party faults Tinubu over Emefiele's suspension. [Nosa Asemota] Pulse Nigeria

The DSS in a statement on Saturday, June 17, 2023, said some groups and persons were planning to begin a campaign of calumny against it and the federal government from next week with the aim of truncating the ongoing investigation involving Emefiele.

The Service also alleged that plans were afoot by some unnamed persons, loyal to the suspended CBN governor, to infiltrate its fold and use some disloyal staff against the leadership.

It cautioned the plotters to desist from such plans, warning that their arrowheads are already under watch and they will be arrested if necessary.

"It is mindful of orchestrations to infiltrate its fold for the purpose of using disloyal staff for subversive aims against its leadership. While these efforts are considered as hatchet jobs designed to distract, the Service warns the plotters to desist forthwith from their plans.

"This is more so that the arrow heads are already under watch and will be apprehended when and if it becomes necessary.

"It is instructive to state that the Service had granted the family of Emefiele, medical officials and appropriate persons access to him, right from the day he was taken in and long before the court order requesting so.

