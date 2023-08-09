Emefiele seeks court intervention against FG

Emefiele has also called for a halt to any further legal action against him on various charges. This development comes as the suspended governor claims that the Federal Government has defied court orders by pursuing his prosecution.

In a recent application submitted to the Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos, Emefiele, represented by his legal team led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Daudu, has made several requests.

Firstly, he is urging the court to cease all ongoing proceedings concerning the charges against him until he has exhausted all available legal avenues to compel the government and the Department of State Services (DSS) to comply with the court's earlier order granting him bail.

The suspended CBN governor is also seeking an order discharging him of all offenses that have been brought forward by the government. Furthermore, he is requesting a specific court directive to prohibit the Federal Government from utilising any judicial indulgence until it complies fully with the bail ruling issued on July 25, 2023.

This move is seen as a strategic maneuver by Emefiele's legal team to challenge what they perceive as the government's disregard for the court's decisions.