Emefiele deserves his current situation – TAF Africa CEO

This stern assessment comes in the wake of Emefiele facing six counts of fraud and corruption.

Speaking on the trials of the former apex bank governor, Epelle did not mince words, expressing his lack of sympathy for Emefiele. He firmly asserted that the ex-CBN chief should bear the consequences of his alleged actions.

"I think Emefiele deserves exactly what he is getting, to be honest with you, because he messed up a lot of financial processes and principles as CBN governor," declared Epelle during an interview on Friday's edition, January 05, 2024, of Channels Television's Sunrise Daily.

The TAF Africa CEO went on to elaborate on his stance, asserting that Emefiele's tenure was marked by significant lapses in financial governance.

Epelle stated his belief that if proven guilty in court, Emefiele should be mandated to refund any misappropriated funds.

"I think, for me, he was the worst CBN governor, and he should be made to refund everything he has stolen if proven in court because that is always the case: they said, 'Go to court.' It is appalling. I think the current CBN governor should take note of that," Epelle added.

As Emefiele faces legal scrutiny over the alleged financial misconduct, opinions within the Nigerian business community remain divided.