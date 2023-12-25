Emefiele breaks silence, slams CBN investigator's report as false, misleading

Obazee alleged that former President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Tunde Sabiu, greenlit the naira redesign program, with Buhari only endorsing it afterward. However, Emefiele, who was recently released from Kuje prison, has called these accusations "barefaced lies."

In a statement released on Sunday, December 24, 2023, Emefiele addressed the allegations, dismissing them as false, misleading, and intended to tarnish his reputation for the benefit of the private investigator.

Emefiele asserted, "First, it was reported that, contrary to the provision of the CBN Act 2007, there was no presidential approval for the Naira redesign. I wish to state unequivocally that there was indeed a presidential approval, and the said approval was handed over to the same Jim Obazee during the process of his investigation in the presence of senior CBN officials and his own investigative team."

The former CBN Governor further highlighted that former President Muhammadu Buhari had publicly confirmed authorising and approving the Naira redesign on multiple occasions.

Emefiele expressed bewilderment at Obazee's claims, questioning why the investigator would mislead Nigerians about the lack of presidential approval.