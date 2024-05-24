ADVERTISEMENT
Boko Haram commander, 5 fighters surrender in Borno, embrace peace

News Agency Of Nigeria

The terrorists surrendered on May 2 following the military’s intensified operations.

Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops in Bama, Borno State [Nigerian Army]


This is contained in a statement by Lt.-Col Abubakar Abdullahi, the Chief Military Public Information Officer, N’djamena – Chad on Friday in Maiduguri. Abdullahi said that the terrorists surrendered on May 2 following the military’s intensified operations.

“The terrorists escaped from the ISWAP faction hideout in Jubillaram, situated in Southern Lake Chad. Adamu, 22 years old, had participated in numerous terrorist attacks and roamed around Kangarwa, Alagarno, Doro Naira, and Dogon Chikwu in Kukawa Local Government Area, Borno,” he said.

Abdullahi said that while surrendering they handed over 11 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and one warhead of anti-aircraft rounds.

“Other surrendered fighters include; Isah Ali, 18; Hassan Modu, 18; Nasir Idris, 23 escort for the Commander of Jubillaram Usman Rash; Abba Aji, 21 and Abubakar Isah.

“The surrendered fighters are currently undergoing investigation.

“This brings the total number of terrorists who have surrendered since the commencement of Operation Lake Sanity ll on April 23 to 119.

“The MNJTF appeals to other terrorists to follow suit, lay down their arms, and embrace peace. We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring a secure environment in Lake Chad,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

