Gov Elrufai says those involved in Kasuwan Magani riot will be dealt with

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

The Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has vote to deal with those involved in the Kasuwan Magani crisis.

The Kaduna state Governor said this after an assessment visit to the area.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), 55 people were killed during the violence on Thursday, October 18, 2018.

Vanguard, reports that El-Rufai said “the prosecution of conflict entrepreneurs” involved in the crisis and other crises in the “is inevitable” while calling on all parties to “value the sanctity of life and cooperate with the security agencies” to fish out perpetrators.

“We must live in peace and never use violence to solve a problem. We are not happy with this and government will pursue and punish those responsible for this devilish act.”

22 suspects arrested

Also speaking on the riot, the Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdur-Rahman said 22 suspects have been arrested.

Abdur-Rahman also revealed that he has dispatched his men to the area to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

ALSO READ: 2 policemen, civilian killed, 5 others injured in Kaduna

The Kaduna police boss said he has held meetings with stakeholders in Kasuwan Magani to douse the tension.

According to Vanguard, a little disagreement among individuals in the village degenerated into a fight between Christians and Muslims.