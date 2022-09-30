Elite have great role to play on safeguarding Nigeria –Lai Mohammed

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji lai Mohammed says the elite have great role to play in safeguarding the Nigerian nation, given the restoration of peace in parts of the country.

Nigeria's Information Minister, Lai Mohammed
Nigeria's Information Minister, Lai Mohammed

Mohammed said this in Abuja on Thursday, in his welcome address at the 62 years Independence Public lecture.

The lecture, organised by the Inter-Ministerial Committee of the Federal Government on Nigeria at 62 Independence has “Elites And National Unity“ as the topic.

Mohammed said President Muhammadu Buhari has consistently spoken on the important role of the elite in fostering national unity and development.

According to him, Buhari believes very strongly that the elite constitute a powerful and influential block, hence their voices must be heard on national issues.

“Mr President believes that the elites will build up their exposure and their placement in the society in forging national unity and contribute to national issues,“ Mohammed said.

He said the administration of Buhari had been able to change the unpleasant narratives and situations on insecurity from what it met in 2015.

“What the administration met on ground in 2015 and what it has been able do to solve the insecurity especially in the face of insurgency in the North -East.

“When the administration came into office, most parts of the north-east were inaccessible due to the activities of the Boko Haram terrorists, who occupied territory, schools, finance houses , business were shot, the roads were inaccessible, today the situation has changed to the better,” he said.

He said that with the purposeful leadership of Buhari and the increasing capacity of the Armed forces, Nigeria was getting better and stronger, as one indivisible nation and would continue to forge ahead.

“But we all as Nigerians and the elite in particular have a great job today, to safeguard our nation,“ Mohammed said.

