ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Elisha Abbo given ultimatum to prove bribery allegations or face legal action

Ima Elijah

Senator Abbo must either provide concrete evidence to support his bribery accusations or issue a public apology.

Appeal Court sacks Sen. Elisha Abbo. [TheCable]
Appeal Court sacks Sen. Elisha Abbo. [TheCable]

Recommended articles

Failure to substantiate these claims could result in legal repercussions for the former lawmaker.

According to reports, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former Attorney General of Akwa Ibom state, Uwemedimo Nwoko, has explained that Senator Abbo must either provide concrete evidence to support his bribery accusations or issue a public apology to Justice Chioma Iheme, President of the Appeal Court, and the judiciary at large.

The ultimatum stems from allegations made by Abbo during a press conference held on 1st February, wherein he implicated Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem and others in purported bribery related to the judgment that led to his removal from the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uwemedimo Nwoko, speaking on behalf of the legal fraternity, highlighted the gravity of the accusations and noted the necessity for Abbo to either validate his claims in a court of law or retract them formally. He iterated that the former lawmaker's failure to produce substantial evidence to support his allegations reflects poorly on his credibility.

"It is imperative for Senator Abbo to understand the seriousness of the allegations he has made against the judiciary," stated Nwoko. "Without evidence, such claims undermine the integrity of our judicial system."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jimoh Ibrahim says Akeredolu’s death will boost his chances of becoming Gov of Ondo

Jimoh Ibrahim says Akeredolu’s death will boost his chances of becoming Gov of Ondo

Giving kids out as house helps is selling them to slavery, danger - Soludo's wife urges parents

Giving kids out as house helps is selling them to slavery, danger - Soludo's wife urges parents

Elisha Abbo given ultimatum to prove bribery allegations or face legal action

Elisha Abbo given ultimatum to prove bribery allegations or face legal action

Senator Yari awards university scholarships to 60 secondary school leavers in Zamfara

Senator Yari awards university scholarships to 60 secondary school leavers in Zamfara

I allowed my daughters marry them – Ndume denies allegations of Yoruba hatred

I allowed my daughters marry them – Ndume denies allegations of Yoruba hatred

Lagos Police arrest 18-year-old most wanted traffic robber in Ijora Badia

Lagos Police arrest 18-year-old most wanted traffic robber in Ijora Badia

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

Cross River Assembly amends bill to address discrepancies in Assembly Service Commission

Cross River Assembly amends bill to address discrepancies in Assembly Service Commission

Ebonyi residents switch to charcoal amid rising cooking gas prices

Ebonyi residents switch to charcoal amid rising cooking gas prices

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Vice President Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

VP Shettima's stepmother, Hauwa Kormi passes away at 69

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa approves ₦1bn for construction of UNIMED Senate building

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Petrol marketers write Soludo again over ₦900m debt owed members in Anambra