Elisha Abbo given ultimatum to prove bribery allegations or face legal action

Failure to substantiate these claims could result in legal repercussions for the former lawmaker.

According to reports, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former Attorney General of Akwa Ibom state, Uwemedimo Nwoko, has explained that Senator Abbo must either provide concrete evidence to support his bribery accusations or issue a public apology to Justice Chioma Iheme, President of the Appeal Court, and the judiciary at large.

The ultimatum stems from allegations made by Abbo during a press conference held on 1st February, wherein he implicated Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem and others in purported bribery related to the judgment that led to his removal from the Senate.

Uwemedimo Nwoko, speaking on behalf of the legal fraternity, highlighted the gravity of the accusations and noted the necessity for Abbo to either validate his claims in a court of law or retract them formally. He iterated that the former lawmaker's failure to produce substantial evidence to support his allegations reflects poorly on his credibility.