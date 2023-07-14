ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

Ima Elijah

This decision triggered significant public dissatisfaction, with a strong disagreement expressed by the NLC.

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]
Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Recommended articles

The government made this announcement through an official notice issued by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). The companies have expressed their desire to modify their pricing structure, taking into consideration various factors such as the prevailing economic conditions and other significant factors that directly impact the provision of electricity.

The notice, as reported by Channels Television, highlighted that the companies' plea for a price review is in accordance with the Electricity Act of 2023 and other existing regulations that govern the sector.

The statement [Channels TV]
The statement [Channels TV] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

It is worth noting that a number of electricity distribution companies in Nigeria had initially proposed implementing price increases from July 1, 2023. However, this decision was met with significant public dissatisfaction, particularly expressed through strong opposition voiced by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), a prominent labor union representing workers across the nation.

The NLC, in its appeal to the government, urged authorities to refrain from approving the proposed electricity price hikes. Their argument centered around the perceived unfairness of such an increase, particularly during a time when citizens are already grappling with the burden of high petrol costs.

The public's reaction appears to have had an impact, as the electricity companies opted to suspend the planned price increase on July 1. Nevertheless, according to the notice released by NERC on Thursday, July 13, there remains a possibility of the price hike being implemented, as the companies have now formally requested a review of their rates.

NERC has also announced that they will convene a meeting to deliberate on these applications and ultimately decide whether the companies can proceed with raising their prices. In order to ensure transparency and gather public opinion on the matter, they have invited individuals to express their views and provide comments before July 20, 2023.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NGO to disburse ₦500,000 education scholarship to 5 Epe indigenes

NGO to disburse ₦500,000 education scholarship to 5 Epe indigenes

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

'Don't underrate your indigenous language, speak it to your children' - Proprietor advises parents

'Don't underrate your indigenous language, speak it to your children' - Proprietor advises parents

Imo govt, Ohaneze Ndigbo seeks Tinubu's support on tackling security challenges

Imo govt, Ohaneze Ndigbo seeks Tinubu's support on tackling security challenges

Lawyer advises Nigerians to stop revealing account details to secure online loans

Lawyer advises Nigerians to stop revealing account details to secure online loans

'₦8,000 can't cater for a family for a week' - Labour leaders express divergent views on govt plan

'₦8,000 can't cater for a family for a week' - Labour leaders express divergent views on govt plan

'Staff undergo rigorous screening, appointments based on merit' - KASU debunks Islamisation agenda

'Staff undergo rigorous screening, appointments based on merit' - KASU debunks Islamisation agenda

FRSC records 62 deaths from 160 crashes in 6 months in Gombe

FRSC records 62 deaths from 160 crashes in 6 months in Gombe

'Targeted social spending crucial to mitigating removal of fuel subsidy' - IMF

'Targeted social spending crucial to mitigating removal of fuel subsidy' - IMF

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel