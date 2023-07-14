Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

The government made this announcement through an official notice issued by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). The companies have expressed their desire to modify their pricing structure, taking into consideration various factors such as the prevailing economic conditions and other significant factors that directly impact the provision of electricity.

The notice, as reported by Channels Television, highlighted that the companies' plea for a price review is in accordance with the Electricity Act of 2023 and other existing regulations that govern the sector.

It is worth noting that a number of electricity distribution companies in Nigeria had initially proposed implementing price increases from July 1, 2023. However, this decision was met with significant public dissatisfaction, particularly expressed through strong opposition voiced by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), a prominent labor union representing workers across the nation.

The NLC, in its appeal to the government, urged authorities to refrain from approving the proposed electricity price hikes. Their argument centered around the perceived unfairness of such an increase, particularly during a time when citizens are already grappling with the burden of high petrol costs.

The public's reaction appears to have had an impact, as the electricity companies opted to suspend the planned price increase on July 1. Nevertheless, according to the notice released by NERC on Thursday, July 13, there remains a possibility of the price hike being implemented, as the companies have now formally requested a review of their rates.