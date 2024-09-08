ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Electricity consumers lament transfer to Band A, complain about supply

News Agency Of Nigeria

The consumers also complained that they do not have a power supply for up to 10 hours a day.

Electricity consumers lament transfer to Band A, complain about supply [Punch Newspapers]
Electricity consumers lament transfer to Band A, complain about supply [Punch Newspapers]

Recommended articles

The consumers, who reside in Kubwa, Lugbe and the environs spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

According to them, they are shocked to see themselves in Band A without any notice from the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

NAN reports that Band A customers are those who receive at least 20 hours of electricity supply daily and are expected to pay N209.5 Kilowatts (KWh) per hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The consumers also complained that they do not have a power supply for up to 10 hours a day.

Erica Ekama, a Civil servant, who resides in Kubwa said that she was shocked when she recharged her meter and was given 22..2 units for ₦5,000.

Ekama said that the area she lived in Kubwa does not get a power supply for 10 hours a day.

Ekama said it was even more annoying that in the same Kubwa, some consumers were still buying at the old tariff rate.

She said: ”Why should I be paying for Band A services when I hardly get a power supply for 10 hours a day?

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why are some consumers in the same Kubwa still buying at the old rate, I don’t understand AEDC anymore.

”The company should look into this issue seriously because it is not right to be collecting money for services not rendered,” she said.

Mathew Ojei, who also resides at Kubwa, said that he also experienced the same thing as he recharged ₦2,000 but was given just 8.2 units.

Ojei said that he was not on Band A and if AEDC was putting consumers in that area on Band A, they should give them the services required.

”I am not on Band A, why am I paying so much for electricity when I don’t enjoy up to 20 hours a day power supply,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osas Iwinosa told NAN that she recharged ₦5,000 and was given 22.2 units.

Iwinosa said when she saw the units and inquired from her neighbours in the same compound if they were now on Band A, they said that they were still buying the old rate.

”My problem is that how can there be five flats in a compound and only one flat is buying tariff of Band A and others are still on the old tariff?

”I cannot understand the way the movement of consumers to Band A is taking place, so AEDC should please look into the issue and make amend,” she said.

Also, a consumer residing at Lugbe, Omolara Taiwo also complained of the same movement to Band A.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Taiwo, she did not understand why some people are on Band C and others in the same compound are forced into Band A.

She said that AEDC should look into the issue, adding that it was not fair on those paying higher tariffs than others and having the same number of hours of power supply.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Electricity consumers lament transfer to Band A, complain about supply

Electricity consumers lament transfer to Band A, complain about supply

Wike signs MoU with Chinese companies on electricity, water supply in FCT

Wike signs MoU with Chinese companies on electricity, water supply in FCT

Bishop shares free fuel to okada riders in Enugu to ease hardship

Bishop shares free fuel to okada riders in Enugu to ease hardship

Presidency disowns yacht with Nigerian flag linked to Tinubu

Presidency disowns yacht with Nigerian flag linked to Tinubu

Tinubu trying hard, inherited near- bankrupt nation, Tafawa-Balewa

Tinubu trying hard, inherited near- bankrupt nation, Tafawa-Balewa

We're investigating Pastor Jeremiah's miracle water, soap - NAFDAC

We're investigating Pastor Jeremiah's miracle water, soap - NAFDAC

Community leader collected ₦700k from bandits, allowed them kill 30 - Katsina Gov

Community leader collected ₦700k from bandits, allowed them kill 30 - Katsina Gov

Act fast, Nigerians starving – APC chieftain tells Tinubu

Act fast, Nigerians starving – APC chieftain tells Tinubu

PDP is dead because we left, says Kwankwaso

PDP is dead because we left, says Kwankwaso

Pulse Sports

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Vice-President Kashim Shettima [NAN]

FG's healthcare reforms have attracted over $4.8bn investments - Shettima

President Bola Tinubu being welcomed by officials of the Chinese government in Beijing, China, on Sunday [NAN]

President Tinubu arrives China for 5-day state visit

Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu

FG to invest $800m in power substations, distribution networks

NAF special forces eliminate notorious terrorist kingpin, 5 others in Kaduna [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

NAF special forces eliminate notorious terrorist kingpin, 5 others in Kaduna