Electricity consumers lament transfer to Band A, complain about supply

The consumers, who reside in Kubwa, Lugbe and the environs spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

According to them, they are shocked to see themselves in Band A without any notice from the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

NAN reports that Band A customers are those who receive at least 20 hours of electricity supply daily and are expected to pay N209.5 Kilowatts (KWh) per hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The consumers also complained that they do not have a power supply for up to 10 hours a day.

Erica Ekama, a Civil servant, who resides in Kubwa said that she was shocked when she recharged her meter and was given 22..2 units for ₦5,000.

Ekama said that the area she lived in Kubwa does not get a power supply for 10 hours a day.

Ekama said it was even more annoying that in the same Kubwa, some consumers were still buying at the old tariff rate.

She said: ”Why should I be paying for Band A services when I hardly get a power supply for 10 hours a day?

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why are some consumers in the same Kubwa still buying at the old rate, I don’t understand AEDC anymore.

”The company should look into this issue seriously because it is not right to be collecting money for services not rendered,” she said.

Mathew Ojei, who also resides at Kubwa, said that he also experienced the same thing as he recharged ₦2,000 but was given just 8.2 units.

Ojei said that he was not on Band A and if AEDC was putting consumers in that area on Band A, they should give them the services required.

”I am not on Band A, why am I paying so much for electricity when I don’t enjoy up to 20 hours a day power supply,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osas Iwinosa told NAN that she recharged ₦5,000 and was given 22.2 units.

Iwinosa said when she saw the units and inquired from her neighbours in the same compound if they were now on Band A, they said that they were still buying the old rate.

”My problem is that how can there be five flats in a compound and only one flat is buying tariff of Band A and others are still on the old tariff?

”I cannot understand the way the movement of consumers to Band A is taking place, so AEDC should please look into the issue and make amend,” she said.

Also, a consumer residing at Lugbe, Omolara Taiwo also complained of the same movement to Band A.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Taiwo, she did not understand why some people are on Band C and others in the same compound are forced into Band A.