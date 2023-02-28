Breaking news:
Elections: Ex-NOA Director urges Yoruba leaders to caution Obasanjo

News Agency Of Nigeria

A former Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Bamitale Oguntoyinbo, has called on Yoruba leaders and leaders of thought in Nigeria to caution former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his Monday call for cancellation of last Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo
He described Obasanjo as a beneficiary of democracy, which he did not work for.

According to him, he should learn from other former Heads of State, who are now statesmen and supporters of democracy in Nigeria.

“The tenure of Olusegun Obasanjo as the President from 1999 to 2007 was characterised with anti-democratic tendencies.

“It was an era of imposition of candidates for elective positions, ticket hijacking and unconstitutional removal of governors at the state level,” he said.

Oguntoyinbo, also Chairman, Oye Local Government area of Ekiti from 2004 to 2007, said that Obasanjo has continuously been working against democracy in the country.

He explained that his alleged third term agenda, “has always been given him sadness and sleepless night since he left office as the president.”

Oguntoyinbo, therefore, advised Obasanjo to sit down quietly at home, “if he has no good ideas on how to support the current democratic dispensation in Nigeria.”

He, however, described Ogun people as “well cultured, intelligent, educated, well exposed and have contributed in no small measures to the development of this country.

Oguntoyinbo said that the well-meaning people of Ogun should call Obasanjo to stop heating the already tensed atmosphere in the best interest of this country.

