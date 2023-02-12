ADVERTISEMENT
Elections: Buhari to inaugurate police operational assets on Monday

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday inaugurate some police operational assets at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He said the operational assets were acquired to strategically improve the operational capabilities of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly in crowd control and anti-riot operations.

Adejobi said 127 operational vehicles, including ambulances and Crowd Control Barriers vehicles will be inaugurated by the President.

Adejobi added that arms, ammunition, riot control agents such as tear gas, tasers, stun guns, pepper sprays, bulletproof vests, helmets and other personal protective equipment procured by the Police would also be inaugurated.

He said that the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba had assured that the assets would enhance operational efficiency, and safeguard and secure the environment for law-abiding citizens to exercise their franchise at the general election.

Adejobi added that the I-G warned troublemakers that police personnel had been adequately trained and equipped for strategic deployment before, during and after the elections.

He assured that the police would enforce extant laws regulating the conduct of elections in Nigeria and strengthen general security across Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria

