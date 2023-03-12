Election: UNICAL announces new resumption date

“In line with the Independent National Electoral Commission’s decision to shift the Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly election, the Vice Chancellor has approved the extension of the academic break embarked upon by members of the University of Calabar community.

“Accordingly, staff and students are now to return to the campus on March 20, 2023, when academic activities are expected to fully resume.

Staff on essential duties are, however, to continue to discharge their official duties as scheduled.

“Meanwhile, members of the expanded management are please enjoined to use this break period to put necessary machineries in place for full academic activities upon resumption.