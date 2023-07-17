Election Tribunal cautions media as Senator’s teacher, classmate testify

Justice H.H Kereng said that the court would no longer tolerate any false representation of its sitting.

The judge was reacting to the observation by the Senator’s Counsel, M.A Magaji about media reports that a woman appeared before the tribunal and accused his client of using her certificate to gain admission into university.

“The purpose is to bring to the attention of the tribunal that proceedings of tribunal are maliciously bastardized, misrepresented and calculated to achieve what we call media trial,” Magaji said.

Also, the petitioner’s counsel, J.J Usman disassociated his client from the report, saying they will not be part of any untrue publication or encourage it.

The judge said though journalist were free to cover the court proceedings, they must desist from misinterpretation, misrepresentation and false publication.

He said that the court would henceforth not tolerate such infractions anymore.

At the resumed sitting, the first respondent, Sen. Lawal Adamu-Usman, presented two witnesses, his classmate and teacher, who testified in his favour.

The petitioner, Abdullahi Muhammad-Sani of the All Progressive Congress (APC), is challenging the election of the Senator, claiming that he did not attend some schools he listed in the INEC nomination form.

One of the witnesses, Ibrahim Abdullahi- Jere tendered five exhibits before the court which included a class group photograph of the first respondent and affidavit of change of name.

Abdullahi-jere told the court that he was the first respondent’s school mate and also a cousin, adding that they were both enrolled in Demonstration Primary School, Gwagwalada together by his father.

Other documents presented by the witness were original primary school certificate issued by Demonstration Primary School as well as secondary school testimonial.

While cross examining the witness, the respondent’s counsel, asked him to identify his name and the first respondent from primary and secondary school register, which he did.

“His name is listed number 1,234 as Lawal Abdullahi-Jere while mine is number 814, Ibrahim Abdullahi, for the primary school. Also, his name came at number 100 and mine 130 on the secondary school register.

“Lawal Abdullahi-Jare and Lawal Adamu Usman is the same person,” he said.

The second witness, Muhammad Jumah-Yakubu, said he taught the first respondent from primary four to six, between 1984 and 1986.

He tendered his original and photocopy of appointment letter, letter of assumption of duty as a teacher at Demonstration Primary School, Gwagwalada and a picture of him and the school head boy and head girl.

The witness also identified the first respondent’s name on the school register as Lawal Abdullahi-Jere.

The petitioner’s counsel, J.J Usman (SAN), however, objected to the two witnesses and their exhibits.

The three-man panel adjourned till July 17, after the first respondent’s counsel applied to close the presentation of witnesses for the day.