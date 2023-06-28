Muslim journalists urged to not worry about the hike in prices of commodities

In a statement jointly issued by Rotimi Ojomoyela, Chairman of the Union, and Kayode Babatuyi, Secretary, the NUJ encouraged the Muslim community to partake in the festivities in a moderate manner, considering the limitations imposed by their current circumstances.

Recognising the demanding nature of their profession, which often keeps them away from their families, the Union urged the faithful to seize the opportunity presented by the festive period to relax, enjoy meals, and cherish the company of their loved ones.

Addressing the concerns surrounding the recent surge in commodity prices, the statement implored Muslim journalists not to be disheartened but rather to embrace the spirit of the occasion and celebrate with the resources available to them. Emphasising that Eld-el-Kabir transcends the mere act of sacrificing a ram, the Union called for a focus on the true essence of the festival.

