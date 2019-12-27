Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, has explained why the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, were not released.

Addressing why the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration released Omoyele Sowore, the #RevolutionNow convener, and a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, in a statement by his spokesman, Dr. Umar Gwandu, who quoted him as speaking to the BBC Hausa and the Hausa Service of the Voice of America (VOA), Malami explained that El-Zakzaky and his wife were not released because “the Federal Government does not interfere with the cases that are being prosecuted by a state government.”

After being in DSS detention since December 2015, El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat are facing an eight-count charge of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disturbance of public peace at the Kaduna State High Court. [PM News]

Malami maintained that El-Zakzaky and his wife are being prosecuted by the Kaduna State government on charges of murder.

On why Sowore and Dasuki were freed, Malami was quoted as saying that their release from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), was a demonstration of the government’s commitment to rule of law.

Debunking insinuations that the United States government influenced Sowore's release, Malami said the duo's freedom was not due to any domestic or international pressure.

“The only reasons for the release of Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki revolved around our commitment to the rule of law, obedience to court orders and compassionate grounds.

“It is important to understand the fact that as far as the law is concerned and in relation to the Nigerian justice system, one has multiple options after a court has ruled on a matter," Malami was quoted as saying.

The Federal Government had ordered the release of Dasuki and Sowore on Christmas Eve.

Their release from DSS custody came after multiple court orders that the Buhari-led government had disobeyed.