El-Rufai tells Tinubu to drop appointees who fail to deliver

News Agency Of Nigeria

El-Rufai advised Tinubu to explore the possibility of amending some of his policies that are not yielding desired results.

Nasir El-Rufai [The Africa Report]
Nasir El-Rufai [The Africa Report]

El-Rufai said this when he spoke with newsmen in Maiduguri on Monday, urging the president to also explore the possibility of amending some of his policies that were not yielding the desired results.

“You appointed a person into a position and he is not working according to the expectation, you should have the humility to tell him that I need a better person, go and do something else,” he said.

El-Rufai called for prayers and support from the citizens for the administration in its quest to turn around things.

“What we must do as citizens is to pray for our leaders for God to guide them to see or do what is right.

“For God to give them the humility to reverse themselves when necessary and do the right thing; that’s how society progresses,” he said.

