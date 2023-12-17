El-Rufai bags historical chieftaincy title from Awujale of Ijebuland

El-Rufai, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was installed as the Gbobaniyi of Ijebuland at a ceremony held at the palace of the Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland in Ijebu-Ode.

The event bears a historical significance as the former Governor of the North-West state became the first Nigerian outside the South-West to be honoured with a chieftaincy title by the Awujale of Ijebuland in his over six-decade reign.

He was honoured alongside a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Otunba Jimi Lawal, who bagged two chieftaincy titles for his contributions to Nigeria.



El-rufai took to his X page on Friday, December 15, 2023, to express his delight over the installation, saying, “I am pleased to announce that on Saturday, the 16th of December 2023, His Royal Majesty Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona the Paramount Ruler and Awujale of Ijebuland will honour my brother and confidante Otunba Jimi Lawal with two chieftaincy titles for his contributions to the Ijebu Kingdom and Nigeria, along with his wife Maryam Lawal.

“I also am privileged to be the first Nigerian outside of South-West of Nigeria to be conferred with a chieftaincy title by the Awujale in his nearly 64-year reign.

“I am to be recognised as the Gbobaniyi of Ijebuland. I am grateful to Kabiyesi Awujale for the recognition and thank all those who have wished me well for this.”

It appears the former Governor is plotting his way back into national prominence following the disappointing ending to his ministerial nomination. The Senate had refused to certify El-Rufai fit for ministerial position after his nomination by President Bola Tinubu.

