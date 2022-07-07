Ekweremadu and Wife denied bail again, remanded in Prison till August

The Senator and his wife are facing trial for allegedly coercing a minor that has been identified as David Ukpo to the UK to have his organ harvested to save the life of the Senator’s daughter, Sonia.

Gavin Irwin represented Ekweremadu, while Szilvia Booker represented his wife. A high-powered Nigerian delegation was in court for the trial of the former Deputy Senate President.

Newsmen learned that the court ruled that Ukpo, a purported Kidney donor for the daughter of Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu, is not a minor.

The young man who alleged that he was 15 years old and was being trafficked by the Ekweremadus, told West Minister Magistrates Court on Thursday, July07, 2022, that he is 21 years old.