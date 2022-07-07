RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ekweremadu and Wife denied bail again, remanded in Prison till August

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The court ruled that Ukpo, a purported Kidney donor for the daughter of Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu, is not a minor.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]
Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice have yet again been denied bail by a Westminster Court in the United Kingdom.

Recommended articles

The Senator and his wife are facing trial for allegedly coercing a minor that has been identified as David Ukpo to the UK to have his organ harvested to save the life of the Senator’s daughter, Sonia.

Gavin Irwin represented Ekweremadu, while Szilvia Booker represented his wife. A high-powered Nigerian delegation was in court for the trial of the former Deputy Senate President.

Newsmen learned that the court ruled that Ukpo, a purported Kidney donor for the daughter of Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu, is not a minor.

The young man who alleged that he was 15 years old and was being trafficked by the Ekweremadus, told West Minister Magistrates Court on Thursday, July07, 2022, that he is 21 years old.

However, the court denied the couple bail and adjourned the case to August 4th, 2022.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ekweremadu and Wife denied bail again, remanded in Prison till August

Ekweremadu and Wife denied bail again, remanded in Prison till August

NYSC sanctions 18 youth corps members in Ekiti

NYSC sanctions 18 youth corps members in Ekiti

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson resigns

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson resigns

National Water Resources bill not for land grabbing — FG

National Water Resources bill not for land grabbing — FG

8 youth corps members to repeat service year, 4 get extension

8 youth corps members to repeat service year, 4 get extension

Gov. Sule appoints 2 Igbo traders as Special Assistants

Gov. Sule appoints 2 Igbo traders as Special Assistants

Ex-Perm Sec seeks improved funding for military

Ex-Perm Sec seeks improved funding for military

Fuel queues may persist until we fully deregulate - Minister

Fuel queues may persist until we fully deregulate - Minister

Poor Health Care: Nigerian man solo-protests at the Ekweremadus' trial [Photos]

Poor Health Care: Nigerian man solo-protests at the Ekweremadus' trial [Photos]

Trending

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's convoy in Katsina

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's advance convoy in Katsina. (Premium Times)

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

10 Funny articles Asari Dokubo would write if he were a journalist

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Abba Kyari