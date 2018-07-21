Pulse.ng logo
Eko Disco rehabilitates facilities in Ikoyi

(Concise News)

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) said on Saturday it had commenced the rehabilitation of work on power facilities in Ikoyi and environs to improve services to its customers in the area.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, said in Lagos the network improvement work was being handled by Marolls Engineering Limited.

According to him, the exercise will start with the rehabilitation of Moore Road 11kv Feeder and Injection substation.

He said the rehabilitation work would involve digging, pole erection, cable laying, back-lifting and thrust boring across roads and front of some premises where necessary.

The general manager appealed to customers and members of the public to please accord the rehabilitation team the necessary co-operation and support in order to ensure a hitch-free and successful execution of the rehabilitation plan.

He apologised for the inconvenience the rehabilitation work might cause the customers and members of the public.

However, the rehabilitation work would not interrupt power supply to the affected areas, and the company would ensure quick completion of the work, Idemudia said in a statement.

