Eko DisCo promises to fix Ibeju Lekki power supply by December.

Dr Tinuade Sanda, Chief Executive Officer, EKEDC, said this on Friday in Lagos that the company would deploy sufficient capital expenditure (capex) for the procurement of distribution infrastructure to boost supply in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that customers at the forum were drawn from various areas under Ibeju-Lekki, Majek Fidisco, Abijoh, Oluwa Town, Langbasa, Eputu, Oribanwa.

Others are Warike, Ologunfe, UBA/ Container, Gbetu, Ogunfayo, Abule Parapo, Kokoro, Kororo Aiye, Labora base1 and 2, ODU aje, Erinfolami, Awoyaya and Cele imedu.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also include Igondo, Eleko, Iberekodo, Orimedu, Akodo, Magbon Alade, Dangote Refinery, Lekki Idasho, Badore, Idasho and Folu.

Sanda, represented at the forum by Aik Alenkhe, Chief Human Resources Officer, EKEDC, emphasised that the company hopes to bring relief to the residents of Ibeju-Lekki, who had been without electricity for over four years.

According to the EKEDC boss, much is done to improve the power supply in Ibeju-Lekki and its environs to a reasonable level, daily.

“Our mission in Eko DisCo is to improve the quality of lives of all customers by utilising cutting-edge technology to safely, sustainably, and reliably supply electricity.

“That is what we stand for, and we will continue to promote this,” Sanda said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that in addition to the power supply shortage being witnessed in Ibeju-Lekki, delays in meter application and debt migration were also part of the challenges.

“It is important to note that the money collected from customers is owned by all the players within the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) value chain.

“The remittances to the Market Operator by the DisCos (Distribution Companies) are shared within the value chain, and the balance received by the DisCos is used for infrastructure needs, operations and staff salaries,” the CEO added.

On prepaid meters charges, Sanda said that the consumption of prepaid users is digitally calculated based on the electricity used within a particular period.

She said that EKEDC has a facility installed in the head office in Marina that monitors the consumption of all customers using prepaid meters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After deducting the amount of energy used by customers through this technology-based facility, the balance is shared on the bills of customers on estimated billings.

“This is based on their consumption metrics shown by the meter on the distribution transformer.

“EKEDC calculates bills in a transparent manner accessible to all and is committed to using cutting-edge technology to simplify their operations,” she noted.

According to her, the residents will see improvement before the end of this year and another meeting will also be held to discuss the progress made in terms of infrastructure and customer service.

She explained that EKEDC reconcile debts after meters had been installed through a 50/50 payment plan, to allow customers to service their debt in an easier and more convenient manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EKEDC boss apologised to customers for the unstable power supply in the area, saying, “there are ongoing projects to address the issue of supply instability in Ibeju-Lekki."

Sanda affirmed that all customers who had submitted petition letters to the management are assured of response within two weeks.

High Chief Niran Obaoye, a traditional leader in the Adeba community, in Ibeju-Lekki, suggested that the customer engagement forum should be held at least two or three times a year.

Obaoye said that this would ensure that feedback is received adequately and every issue raised at the engagement forum receives the right feedback.

“There are three feeders in Ibeju-Lekki, but only one feeder is energised. Whenever a fault is recorded somewhere, all the communities connected to the feeders will be thrown into total darkness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are asking the management of EKEDC to energise all the feeders. The management needs to also provide motorcycles for supervisors, this is because Ibeju is a waterlogged community that cannot be assessed by vehicles.

“Some prepaid meters were distributed two years ago, and some of them are not working. Whenever there’s electricity in the area, such customers are always the victims.

“I believe the problem is not beyond solution. Of course the customers are often culpable of some of these problems that we have discussed. We are part of the problem, because of some communities. There are illegal connections here and there.

“We also need the EKEDC to checkmate and sack some of their staff aiding illegal connections, some of whom are responsible for generating revenue. This is not supposed to be so if we are all working and cooperating with the EKEDC all those bad elements will be eliminated,” he said.

On his part, the Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Council Development Area(LCDA), Abdulahi Olowa, who was represented by Mutiu Olasunkanmi, the Supervisor for Works, said EKEDC should endeavour to operate within the minimum standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the DisCo should commit itself to the terms of the agreement with customers.

He said, “All the issues discussed at the forum are important and should be taken seriously.

“My people have been without electricity for over four years and this is a matter of concern.

“The lack of power has caused significant inconvenience and hardship for the people in the district.”

Olowa appealed to EKEDC to address all the issues raised by the people, adding that there is a contract to provide electricity to all.

ADVERTISEMENT